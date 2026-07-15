'Girls Planet 2027' Partners with Universal's Republic to Expand Global Scale

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Mnet's 'Girls Planet 2027' has truly expanded its scope.

On the 15th, Mnet announced that 'Girls Planet 2027' and Republic Collective (hereinafter Republic), a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, have signed a global partnership. This partnership is an all-encompassing collaboration that spans the entire process, from the program production stage aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of global K-pop talent to the final debut group's activities in the U. S.

and globally. 'Girls Planet 2027' is a new project in the Planet series, which gave birth to the Kepler Zero Base One and AlphaDrive One. Applications for participants are currently being accepted ahead of its first broadcast next year.

The number of online applicants has surpassed a whopping 36,000, and applicants from the Americas, including North and Latin America, account for 30% of the total, proving the intense global anticipation. 'Girls Planet 2027' will hold large-scale on-site auditions at 'KCON LA 2026' in August. Republic is a leading U.

S. label home to a large number of global pop stars, including Ariana Grande, Drake, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. It has also served as a global partner for K-pop artists such as Stray Kids, TWICE, AlphaDrive1, and Izna, and participated in the release and distribution of the OST for Netflix's 'K-Pop Demon Hunters,' which was a hot topic last year.

The production team stated, "We sincerely thank you for the global interest and support that has exceeded our expectations," adding, "As we are preparing for an even more expanded global stage through our partnership with Universal Music Group's Republic, please look forward to seeing what new synergy and stories participants from different cultures and backgrounds will create. " Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.