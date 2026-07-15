England Dolls Poked With Needles... Argentine Restaurant Sparks Controversy Over 'Curse Event'

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ahead of the semifinals of the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in North and Central America, a restaurant in Argentina has stirred controversy after offering customers a bizarre marketing event featuring a 'voodoo doll' dressed in an England uniform.

Bullanga Milanga, a restaurant in Córdoba, Argentina, recently unveiled a voodoo doll dressed in the England national football team uniform on social media. The restaurant said it prepared the stunt so customers could stab the doll with plastic skewers shaped like swords and wish for the opposing team to lose ahead of the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England on the 16th, local time.

On social media, the restaurant wrote, "Let's poke holes in England first so they can't crush our dream," and added, "No country has ever won back-to-back World Cups for 64 years. To keep that record going this time, we have to play the 'game' too."

The voodoo doll is offered to customers who order a specific set menu.

The restaurant is also said to have held similar events in previous matches in which Argentina faced France and Spain.

Online reactions were mixed. Netizens posted comments such as, "The best marketing, making full use of rivalry," "I trust Argentina's football skills," and "A bad promotion that even relies on superstition."

Meanwhile, only the semifinals and the final remain in the 2026 North and Central America World Cup. The semifinals will feature France against Spain on the 15th and England against Argentina on the 16th, with the champion to be crowned on the 20th.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.