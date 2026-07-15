Lee Bong-won's heartfelt wish for wife Park Mi-sun, who is battling cancer: "I hope the mother of my child recovers fully" ('My Family's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] MBN's family observation reality program "My Family's Precious Family" brought warmth and laughter to Tuesday night viewers with the Gangneung trip of Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won, as well as the visit by Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo to his hometown in Daejeon.

In the episode aired on the 14th, "My Family's Precious Family" followed Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won on the first day of their Gangneung trip, along with Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo as they visited his family home in Daejeon.

After wrapping up their first day in Gangneung, Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won returned to their lodging and prepared dinner for each other. When Park Mi-sun asked, "Aren't your clothes a little too tight?" Lee Bong-won replied with exaggerated swagger, "It's a sexy concept. Housewives go crazy for this." He also teased Park Mi-sun, who struggled while making rolled omelet, jokingly scolding her with, "Is that really how you do it?" and showing the easy chemistry of a couple married for 34 years.

The two then tasted the finished dishes together and gave each other's cooking honest reviews. After eating Lee Bong-won's sundubu-jjigae and seasoned bean sprouts, Park Mi-sun said, "It's too spicy," while Lee Bong-won described her rolled omelet as "bland," drawing laughter. Even as they bickered, Park Mi-sun finished every last bite of the meal he had prepared, prompting the studio to react, "They look like newlyweds" and "It feels like they're dating."

After dinner, they held a game of matgo, with the loser having to do the dishes. When Lee Bong-won asked AI for help, Park Mi-sun, remembering their date in Cheonan, asked the AI again, "Who is Lee Bong-won's wife?" This time, the AI correctly answered, "Park Mi-sun," sending everyone into laughter. Park Mi-sun won the game, and Lee Bong-won accepted the loss, saying, "My wife is a card shark," before heading off to wash the dishes as promised.

Later, the two spent some quiet time together with cucumber face packs, but the warm mood briefly shifted when Park Mi-sun said, "If I could go back to 1992, I wouldn't have gone to SBS. If that had happened, I would have lived alone without getting married." Lee Bong-won responded, "That wouldn't have happened. Good people don't want to let each other go," revealing his unchanged affection after 34 years and leaving viewers deeply moved.

The next morning, the couple visited the Gangneung coast and spent precious time taking photos of each other while watching the sunrise. In a later interview, Lee Bong-won confessed, "While watching the sunrise, I prayed that the mother of my child would recover fully." His blunt but deeply loving wish for his wife left viewers with a lingering sense of emotion.

After Jung Mi-nyeo spent time separately with her mother-in-law and Jeon Min-gi with his father, the four gathered for dinner. When Jeon Min-gi's father said, "I like a daughter-in-law more than a son," Jung Mi-nyeo asked, "I thought you liked me. Why were you against the marriage?" The father recalled the past, saying, "Min-gi is an only son in a three-generation line, and you are also an only child, so I opposed it." Jeon Min-gi tried to lighten the mood by saying, "But Dad approved the marriage as soon as he saw Mi-nyeo," only to shock everyone with a bombshell remark: "If Yoo-geon brings home a woman like Mi-nyeo, I'll oppose it to the end."

Jung Mi-nyeo then said, "It's Yoo-geon's life, so he has to decide for himself. He may not even get married." Her in-laws replied, "We're already disappointed that we only have Yoo-geon. Don't you have plans for a second child?" When his father started nagging Jeon Min-gi with, "You should study more," he shot back, "Even if I became a top MC like Jun Hyun-moo, you'd still keep pushing me." In an interview, he added honestly that he had wanted "empathy and comfort" from his father.

The couple visited his family home in Daejeon, using the dinner disappointment and their birthdays as an excuse. The family spent a rare, cheerful time together making hand-shaped dumplings. When the father said, "If you have another daughter, we'll support you," the couple jokingly replied, "We work on a prepayment system," drawing laughter.

While staying with her in-laws, Jung Mi-nyeo also came to understand her mother-in-law's life. After hearing about the nearly 20 years she spent caring for her parents-in-law and looking after her mother-in-law when she had dementia, Jung Mi-nyeo said, "A daughter-in-law can hardly say that something is hard, even when it really is." Her words showed deep empathy, and the two women displayed a closer mother-in-law and daughter-in-law bond.

After the meal, Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo took on completely different farm chores. On his first-ever weeding job, Jeon Min-gi fumbled badly, cutting flowers and even slicing through the watermelon vines his father had carefully grown. Amid studio reactions like, "He really is a young master from a precious household," the father could not hide his frustration, saying, "It's the same as if my son did it." In the end, Jeon Min-gi was humiliated by being kicked out of the field.

By contrast, Jung Mi-nyeo began farm work peacefully with her mother-in-law, but it did not last long. She kept taking breaks to take photos and get water, then went back inside saying, "I'll put on sunscreen and come back," only to be caught watching TV by her mother-in-law, bringing laughter to the very end.

"My Family's Precious Family," which captures the couple's affectionate love and the family's cheerful everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. on MBN.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.