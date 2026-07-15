Yuk Joong-wan's 'I Live Alone' rooftop apartment goes from 800 million won to 4 billion won: "The landlord said he would sell the building only to me."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Yuk Joong-wan revealed the current market value of the rooftop apartment building in Mangwon-dong where he used to live.

On the 14th, singer Yuk Joong-wan appeared on Defconn's YouTube channel. The two were active together as early members of the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone'. At the time, Yuk Joong-wan became a hot topic for his life in a rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

He showed special affection for this rooftop apartment, which played a significant role in making his name known, even using it as a studio after marriage; however, he revealed that he eventually closed the studio because people kept showing up with alcohol every dawn. Referring to the building, Yuk Joong-wan stated, "Back then, the landlord told me to buy the building for 850 million won. It included everything from the first floor to the fourth floor and the rooftop.

" Defconn was surprised, asking, "The building itself? It must be worth 5 billion won now," to which Yuk Joong-wan responded with bitterness, "I heard it's worth 4 billion won. " Yuk Joong-wan, who rejected the landlord's offer at the time, confessed, "The landlord said, 'I really don't want to sell, but I would give it to you,' but in the end, I couldn't buy it. I didn't have the money back then; I could have bought it if I took out a loan, but I was afraid of loans.

" Meanwhile, singer Yuk Joong-wan debuted in 2011 with the band Jangmiyeogwan. After the band disbanded, he formed the Yuk Joong-wan Band with Kang Jun-woo and is currently active.

Yuk Joong-wan, who married a non-celebrity wife in 2016, stepped down from 'I Live Alone' following his marriage. wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.