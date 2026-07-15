Yuk Joong-wan's 'I Live Alone' rooftop apartment goes from 800 million won to 4 billion won: "The landlord said he would sell the building only to me."

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Yuk Joong-wan's 'I Live Alone' rooftop apartment goes from 800 million won to 4 billion won: "The landlord said he would sell the building only to

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Yuk Joong-wan revealed the current market value of the rooftop apartment building in Mangwon-dong where he used to live.

On the 14th, singer Yuk Joong-wan appeared on Defconn's YouTube channel. The two were active together as early members of the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone'. At the time, Yuk Joong-wan became a hot topic for his life in a rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

He showed special affection for this rooftop apartment, which played a significant role in making his name known, even using it as a studio after marriage; however, he revealed that he eventually closed the studio because people kept showing up with alcohol every dawn. Referring to the building, Yuk Joong-wan stated, "Back then, the landlord told me to buy the building for 850 million won. It included everything from the first floor to the fourth floor and the rooftop.

Yuk Joong-wan's 'I Live Alone' rooftop apartment goes from 800 million won to 4 billion won: "The landlord said he would sell the building only to

" Defconn was surprised, asking, "The building itself? It must be worth 5 billion won now," to which Yuk Joong-wan responded with bitterness, "I heard it's worth 4 billion won. " Yuk Joong-wan, who rejected the landlord's offer at the time, confessed, "The landlord said, 'I really don't want to sell, but I would give it to you,' but in the end, I couldn't buy it. I didn't have the money back then; I could have bought it if I took out a loan, but I was afraid of loans.

" Meanwhile, singer Yuk Joong-wan debuted in 2011 with the band Jangmiyeogwan. After the band disbanded, he formed the Yuk Joong-wan Band with Kang Jun-woo and is currently active.

Yuk Joong-wan, who married a non-celebrity wife in 2016, stepped down from 'I Live Alone' following his marriage. wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Wooju, Lee
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