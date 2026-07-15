"The Lord Is Watching"... Kim Hyo-jin Playfully Warned by Congregation Members After Bragging About Her Chemistry With Her Pastor Husband

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Actress Kim Hyo-jin, 51, candidly revealed that her relationship with her pastor husband remains as strong as ever.

Even after more than 15 years of marriage, she said their affection has not cooled, drawing laughter when she admitted, "I'm worried we might end up having a third child."

On the YouTube channel New Woman, released on the 14th, Kim Hyo-jin appeared and talked about parenting, married life, and the story behind becoming pregnant with a second child later in life.

That day, when asked about her relationship with her husband, Kim Hyo-jin surprised the cast by answering without hesitation, "It's still hot."

She added, "I'm worried we might end up having a third child," playfully expressing that the couple's chemistry is still going strong.

Kim Hyo-jin's husband was ordained as a pastor in 2022. She said, "My husband understands and supports my work better than anyone," but added, "Sometimes congregation members tell me, 'Please behave,' or 'The Lord is watching,'" prompting laughter.

Kim Hyo-jin also shared the unexpected story behind becoming pregnant with her second child at 45.

She said, "Until my early 40s, I thought I would give birth if I became pregnant, but after I turned 42, I let go of that idea and had no plans."

Then her body began to change. Kim Hyo-jin recalled, "My period stopped, so I thought menopause had come early. I used an old pregnancy test I had in the bathroom, and faintly saw two lines. Then I bought a new test at a pharmacy and checked again, and the two lines came up clearly."

The timing of when she learned she was pregnant was also remarkable. She said, "After giving birth to my first child, I took a long break from broadcasting. I signed with an agency to start working hard again, and just two days later, I found out I was pregnant," surprising everyone.

Her eldest daughter's reaction also drew laughter. Kim Hyo-jin recalled, "When I told her she would have a younger sibling, she got angry and said, 'When did I ever ask you to have a person for me? I said I wanted a dog.'"

Even so, she said, "Now, if her younger sibling falls, she's the first one to run over and take care of them. If I stay still, she even asks, 'Mom, are you a stepmother?' She really adores her sibling," sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their daily life.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyo-jin is currently appearing in the play Love You, Mom alongside Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun, meeting audiences on stage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.