Lee Ha-jeong, Wife of Jeong Jun-ho, Upset Over Parking Lot Door-Ding Hit-and-Run: "They Just Left Without Apologizing"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong said she was hit by a so-called door-ding incident in a parking lot and urged drivers to observe basic parking etiquette.

Lee shared the upsetting incident she experienced in a parking lot on the 14th and expressed her disappointment.

She explained what happened at the time, saying, "Just as I parked and was about to get out of the car, the driver of the vehicle next to mine opened the door while talking on the phone and dinged my car."

She added, "They just left without apologizing," and described how stunned she was.

Lee said she tried to stay calm rather than react emotionally. She also encouraged herself, saying, "I’m grateful that I was able to let it go quietly without frowning."

She also stressed basic courtesy among drivers, saying, "I really hope people will follow proper driving manners."

A parking lot door-ding incident refers to an accident in which a car door hits a vehicle parked nearby in a tight space, leaving scratches or dents.

Meanwhile, Lee married actor Jeong Jun-ho in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

The two drew attention last year when they revealed a second home, a detached house with one basement level and two floors above ground. At the time, Jeong explained, "Our child attends an international school in Incheon, so we ended up building a second home inside a golf course in Songdo IBD, Incheon." The housing complex reportedly drew major interest, with high-end units said to be worth around 10 billion won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.