Shin Goo Reflects on Life One Year After His Wife’s Death: "I Couldn’t Just Follow Her, So I Endured, and It Became Bearable" (Cheers Hyung)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Shin Goo moved viewers as he spoke calmly about his longing for his wife, who passed away last year.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" released a video titled "Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, Lee Sang-yoon [Cheers Hyung EP.153] Do You Know the Taste of Cheers?"

That day, Shin Goo appeared as a guest alongside Jo Dal-hwan and Lee Sang-yoon, who are currently performing together in the play "The Merchant of Venice."

Jo Dal-hwan said, "I’m the only person who can freely go in and out of his house. My car is even registered there," showing how close they are.

Lee Sang-yoon also said, "After the teacher lost his wife last year and was living alone, the house seemed so lonely. We talked about tidying up the place a bit, creating a space where he could drink comfortably, and making a room where we could stay over."

After hearing this, Shin Dong-yup carefully asked, "Since you spent so many years together, it must have been very hard, even if it was the natural order of things."

Shin Goo replied calmly, "I never thought I would be left alone. Then one day, it just happened. But I couldn’t just follow her, and I still had to eat. I endured, and then it became bearable."

He went on to say, "When I see friends who went through that kind of pain in advance and lived alone, I find myself wondering how they endured it." He added, "Even now, it doesn’t really feel like she has passed away. I just live as if she went out somewhere."

In particular, he said, "Even when I go home, I still say, 'I’m home.'" He added, "It’s something no one can avoid. That’s just life." His words left a deep impression.

Meanwhile, Shin Goo lost his wife, Hajeong-suk, in July last year. The couple married in 1974 and spent many years together. They have one son.

Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.