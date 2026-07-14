"Is Choi Min-sik, the 'tiger,' like a puppy in front of Shin Goo?" ... The 'unreal' drinking scene Jo Dal-hwan witnessed (Cheers Hyung)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jo Dal-hwan shared a memorable story he personally witnessed at a drinking gathering with actors Choi Min-sik and Shin Goo.

The recollection that the charismatic Choi Min-sik became an endlessly polite junior in front of Shin Goo drew laughter.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" uploaded a video titled "Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, Lee Sang-yoon [Cheers Hyung EP.153] Do You Know the Taste of Toasting?"

That day, actors Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, and Lee Sang-yoon, who are appearing in the play "The Merchant of Venice," joined as guests.

Jo Dal-hwan recalled a drinking session he had with Choi Min-sik after the actor watched one of his performances.

He said, "Senior Choi Min-sik came to see the performance. There were so many seniors that I tried to run away, but Shin Goo told me to come over, so I was eventually called in." He added, "I sat next to Senior Choi Min-sik, but I was so nervous that I could not even eat the side dishes and just kept drinking soju."

He went on to say, "From a table diagonally across, Shin Goo called out, 'Hey, Min-sik.'" He laughed as he recalled, "Then Senior Choi Min-sik, who had seemed like a tiger, immediately ran over."

According to Jo Dal-hwan, Shin Goo asked Choi Min-sik, "How old were you when you worked with me back then?" Choi Min-sik replied, "Teacher, when did you say that? You remember that? I was 28 then, after finishing my military service."

Shin Goo then reflected, "Hey, you worked really hard back then. I still remember you reading your script on the stairs," and Choi Min-sik bowed his head in gratitude, saying, "Thank you for remembering that and for looking at me so kindly."

Jo Dal-hwan said, "The scene itself was so memorable," adding, "Senior Choi Min-sik, who had seemed like a tiger, looked like a puppy." His comment sent everyone into laughter.

After hearing the story, Shin Dong-yup also agreed, saying, "Choi Min-sik is now one of the actors representing the Republic of Korea and a senior among seniors, so seeing that in person must have felt truly unreal."

The drinking-story anecdote, which revealed both Choi Min-sik's charisma and his deep respect for Shin Goo, left a warm impression on the cast and viewers alike.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.