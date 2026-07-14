Why Did Lee Young-ja Reveal Her Liposuction at 32? Her Heartfelt Comfort for Park Seo Jin (What Are You Leaving It For?)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Lee Young-ja opened up about her past liposuction experience and offered warm comfort to junior singer Park Seo Jin.

On the tvN STORY variety show "What Are You Leaving It For?" aired on the 13th, communication expert Kim Chang-ok appeared as a guest and had an honest conversation with MCs Lee Young-ja and Pak Se-ri.

That day, Kim Chang-ok looked at Park Seo Jin and said, "I think you've put on a little weight." Park Seo Jin replied, "I gained about 10 kilograms." When Pak Se-ri asked his age, he answered, "32."

Hearing that, Lee Young-ja surprised everyone by unexpectedly revealing her own past, saying, "I had a liposuction incident when I was 32."

She went on to say, "When I was young, I wondered why adults said things like that. But now that I'm older, I can see why 32 seems funny." She added, "That age is not a problem at all," comforting Park Seo Jin.

Kim Chang-ok cautiously assessed, "A 10-kilogram weight gain in a year could mean that his mindset and life pattern have been disrupted."

Park Seo Jin then honestly admitted, "I may look fine now, but I'm struggling inside." He added, "I think I'm stressed because I'm worried about how long this popularity will last. Maybe because of that, I keep eating, and I've also developed insomnia."

He continued, "When I lie down to sleep, it takes one to two hours." He confessed, "I keep thinking about how I should work, whether I need to change my repertoire, and how I should hide my introverted personality on TV."

After hearing Park Seo Jin's inner thoughts, Lee Young-ja drew on her own experience and repeatedly emphasized that "age is not a problem," offering sincere comfort and warm empathy to her junior.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.