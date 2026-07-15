[Official] "What Song Helped You Hold On?" MBC Teams Up With an Illustrator With 1.22 Million Followers

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's new variety show, "The Song That Got Us Through the Day - Playlist 109" (hereinafter "Playlist 109"), will collaborate with illustrator Kikne.

Premiering on the 21st, "Playlist 109" features Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin as they collect songs and stories that helped ordinary people get through life.

The production team said it prepared the collaboration with Kikne from the planning stage to add sincerity to viewers' stories.

Kikne is an illustrator with 1.22 million followers on Instagram. Since 2018, he has serialized "Kikne's I’ll Draw Anything for You!," a project that turns readers' stories into illustrations. This is the first time Kikne has officially collaborated with a broadcast program to collect stories and produce an intro video.

For the project, "Playlist 109" collected songs and stories from viewers in June about what helped them endure difficult moments. Kikne then completed the intro illustrations based on selected real-life stories.

The released images include stories of people who got through difficult everyday moments with songs, such as caring for family members and preparing for jobs.

The production team said, "We decided to work with Kikne because he has introduced the stories of ordinary people as highly relatable content, which fits the program's purpose," adding, "Because the show centers on viewers' real lives and sincerity, it will deliver empathy that goes beyond music."

MBC's "The Song That Got Us Through the Day - Playlist 109" will premiere on Tuesday, the 21st, at 9 p.m.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.