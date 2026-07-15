Yoo Ji-tae Gained 33 kg, Suffered from Hyperlipidemia and Acute Gastritis... Even Used Tape on His Face for a 'Shocking Level of Professionalism'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Yoo Ji-tae revealed that he gained more than 30 kg for a role and even taped his face to make his features look different.

In a video released on the YouTube channel 'Lee Min-jung MJ' on the 14th, Yoo Ji-tae appeared as a guest and talked about behind-the-scenes stories from his projects and changes in his weight.

That day, Yoo Ji-tae named the films 'One Fine Spring Day,' 'Oldboy,' and 'The King's Warden' as the works that left the strongest impression on him.

He recalled, "'The King's Warden' was the most recent project I filmed, and it drew 16 million viewers."

After hearing that, Lee Min-jung asked, "Didn't you gain weight for that? What were your lowest and highest weights in your life?"

Yoo Ji-tae said, "When I was filming 'The King's Warden,' my highest weight was 105 kg. During 'Attack the Gas Station,' I was at my lightest, weighing 72 kg." In other words, his weight fluctuated by as much as 33 kg depending on the project.

When Kim Jun-ho expressed concern, saying, "That must have been very bad for your health," Yoo Ji-tae honestly replied, "Yes, it was. My health got worse."

Yoo Ji-tae has previously admitted that while gaining weight to 105 kg for 'The King's Warden,' he experienced health problems, including hyperlipidemia and acute gastritis.

Lee Min-jung then said, "While watching that work, I thought your face looked a little different, and I heard you had tape on your face." Yoo Ji-tae explained, "When I was filming 'Hwang Jin Yi' with Song Hye-kyo, the makeup team also lifted my face with tape." He added, "I thought changing an image like that could help an actor's performance."

The cast continued to admire Yoo Ji-tae's unusual professionalism, as he has repeatedly taken on dramatic weight changes and physical transformations for his roles.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.