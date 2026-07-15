Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young's son is only 3 months old, but he's already predicted to be over 180 cm tall... "Everyone on his mother's side is 185 cm"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young drew fans' attention after revealing the remarkable growth pace of her second son, Suho, who is just 3 months old.

On the 15th, Kim So-young responded to a netizen who asked, "Can you predict Suho's future height?" by saying, "Won't he be taller than his dad (Oh Sang-jin, 180 cm)?"

There was a reason behind her prediction. She pointed to her family's tall stature, saying, "His maternal grandfather is 185 cm, and his maternal uncle is 185 cm..."

She was hoping that Suho would inherit the strong physical traits from both sides of the family and grow taller than his peers.

In fact, even at just 3 months old, Suho is growing so quickly that he has surprised Kim So-young.

In a recent video on the YouTube channel Kim So-young's Dinggri TV, Kim So-young shared an update on Suho's growth. She said, "Other babies usually use size S, but Suho takes after his dad and seems to be impatient, so even this has already become too small," adding, "I think I need to buy a bigger bottle now."

The glimpse into a mother's daily life, where even small changes make her feel how fast her child is growing, drew widespread interest.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation announcer and broadcaster, in 2017. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2019 and became parents of two after giving birth to a healthy second son on April 3, about five years later.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.