Lee So-ra Confesses to a One-Sided Crush: "I Met Someone I Liked, Loved Them Alone, and Broke Up Alone" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee So-ra will reveal the story behind her new song on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

On the 15th, tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview clip of Lee So-ra's appearance through its official account.

Lee So-ra said she has changed a lot from the past, adding, "I used to wear almost only black clothes, but now I enjoy wearing bright colors. I definitely think I've changed."

Lee So-ra, who recently returned after seven years with her new song "I'll Forget Your Face," spoke candidly about the story behind it. She confessed to a one-sided crush, saying, "I actually met someone I liked a little while ago. In my mind, I really liked that person. So I loved them alone, and I broke up alone too. In my heart."

Yoo Jae-suk was surprised and asked, "You didn't even tell that person how you felt?" Lee So-ra replied, "Not at all. That person has no idea." She also said, "Love songs don't come out well unless they are about my own experiences, so I wrote the lyrics to this song," and will perform "I'll Forget Your Face" for the first time on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

In a past interview, Lee So-ra had also revealed the story behind her classic hit "The Wind Blows," saying, "I loved someone so deeply that I could not even breathe." She added, "When I sing, I look at the lyrics as I perform. That makes it clearer. Every time I do that, I remember those days," and confessed, "It was so hard. It was hard to forget," drawing curiosity.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' featuring Lee So-ra, will air at 8:45 p.m. on the day.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.