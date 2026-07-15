"Cancer diagnosis and treatment plan within 7 days" Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong introduces 'K-POP'

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, led by hospital director Lee Hyeong-rae, will fully introduce the 'K-POP (Kyung Hee Priority One-stop Program) cancer fast-track' to ease anxiety for patients awaiting a cancer diagnosis or those already diagnosed, and to improve treatment outcomes through faster testing and treatment. The patient-centered, customized rapid care system is designed to move patients from their first consultation to the start of treatment within seven days.

The K-POP program will be operated for four major cancers: stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer. Depending on the patient's condition, it consists of two customized processes, one for suspected cancer patients and another for diagnosed cancer patients. These are 'K-POP BTS (Best Track for Suspected Cancer Patients)' for suspected cases and 'K-POP IVE (Immediate, Verified, Efficient Care)' for diagnosed patients.

'K-POP BTS (Best Track for Suspected Cancer Patients)' is a rapid care program for patients suspected of having cancer. After pre-screening by a dedicated cancer coordinator, outpatient consultations and essential tests are completed on the same day in a dedicated appointment slot. Test results are then reviewed quickly, and a treatment plan is established within seven days.

'K-POP IVE (Immediate, Verified, Efficient Care)' is a rapid care program for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer and need immediate advanced testing and treatment. Appointments and detailed examinations are arranged quickly, and if necessary, same-day hospitalization is also coordinated. This allows the hospital to complete advanced testing and treatment planning within three days of the patient's visit.

The K-POP fast-track is available through the Referral Center. When patients request a consultation through the center's dedicated desk, a cancer coordinator carefully reviews their existing test records and current condition before providing one-on-one support. Patients are then guided into the most suitable track, either BTS or IVE. Without having to navigate complicated procedures or make multiple reservations on their own, patients receive everything from appointment coordination to customized care through a single initial consultation, greatly improving convenience.

Hospital director Lee Hyeong-rae said, "Because cancer is a disease in which rapid testing, early diagnosis, and timely treatment determine a patient's prognosis, it is most important not to delay care." He added, "Through the K-POP cancer fast-track, we will do our utmost to dramatically shorten the waiting time for tests and treatment so that patients can begin care more quickly and return to healthy daily life."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.