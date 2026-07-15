Byun Jung-soo Says ChatGPT Helped Her Make a Killing in Stocks: "I’m Just Rolling It With the Interest, Leaving the Principal Alone"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Model Byun Jung-soo said she has found success in stock investing thanks to AI.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "Bolbbalgan Nyeonnyeonnyeon" uploaded a video titled "Finally, the Full Group!! A Bangkok Trip by Actresses Reunited After a Year. And what is with the sisters’ swimsuit fits?"

Byun Jung-soo, Bae Jong-ok, and Yoon Hyun-sook, who had reunited after a year, traveled to Bangkok, Thailand. Their first stop was a secondhand luxury goods store. While searching for a shopping list during the ride, Byun Jung-soo caught Yoon Hyun-sook’s attention, and Yoon said, "Should we ask ChatGPT? It surprisingly gives good answers. It’s amazing."

In response, Byun Jung-soo said, "I started investing in stocks because of that thing. They say a half-baked shaman can get people killed, so I started buying one share at a time from last September." Bae Jong-ok asked, "So did it go up a lot?" Byun replied, "It did. So I’m just rolling it with the interest, leaving the principal alone," drawing surprise.

Byun Jung-soo mentioned SK hynix and said, "Right now, it’s worth 2.7 million won as of filming." Bae Jong-ok asked, "How much did you buy it for?" Byun answered, "1.75 million won." Bae then exclaimed, "It’s doubled."

At the secondhand luxury store, Byun Jung-soo was swept up in shopping after seeing the steep discounts. Bae Jong-ok, however, seemed unimpressed, saying she could not find anything she liked, so Byun stepped in and picked out clothes for her. A Coach New York and Burberry coat originally priced at 1.1 million won was marked down to 230,000 won, while a Gucci blue coat priced at 4.3 million won was reduced to just 180,000 won. Bae Jong-ok chose the blue coat, saying, "I really love the color." Pleased with the shopping, Byun Jung-soo said, "You should buy me a meal, unnie. What a surprise. Look how much we saved."

.wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.