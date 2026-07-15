Pungja Lost 33 kg, Then Gained 6 kg Back in 4 Days.. "I Can Get Back on Track in 40 Days" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] YouTuber Pungja said she successfully lost 33 kg, but gained back 6 kg after a three-night, four-day family trip.

The MBC 'Radio Star' episode aired on the 15th featured Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja as guests in a special titled 'Big Eaters Who Devour Everything.'

Pungja said she asked what the segment was about after receiving the invitation. "They told me it was about big eaters. I had just been on a diet, so I was really upset. I wondered how much more I would have to lose before they stopped inviting me to a big-eaters special," she recalled.

Pungja, who said she has lost 33 kg so far, noted, "I used to be very big, and now I'm just big." She added, "When I appeared on the show two years ago, I wore 4XL. Today, I'm wearing XL."

She also revealed a newly shot profile photo taken after her weight-loss success. "I thought people would say it was Photoshop no matter what, so I recorded it on video too," she said. "I went there after starving myself for three days to take that photo. So I was actually even thinner than I am now."

"I recently went on a three-night, four-day family trip, and I gained 6 kg back. I gain weight so fast. I was shocked. It takes more than two months to lose 6 kg," she said. "I lost 33 kg, but I think I could go back to where I was in 40 days."

When asked what had changed after her weight loss, Pungja replied, "I used to have hyperlipidemia, high cholesterol, and fatty liver, but after dieting, everything came back perfect."

She also said she experienced an unexpected setback after losing weight. "I had held the top tier on a delivery app for years. It was such a high level that the company even sent me monthly coupons to thank me. But when I checked recently, I had dropped to a regular member," she said.

She continued, "My order amount had fallen to one-fifth or one-sixth of what it used to be. I used to spend more than 5 million won a month on delivery, but now it's around 1 million won." She added, "In my biggest months, I even spent more than 8 million won."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.