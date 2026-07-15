Hong Ji-min: "This May Be My Last Meeting With My 95-Year-Old Mother, Who Has Dementia" ... Tearful Confession That Broke Her Heart ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hong Ji-min moved viewers to tears as she shared a tender moment with her 95-year-old mother, who has dementia.

On the 15th, MBN's YouTube channel released a teaser for 'Dongchimi' titled "Hong Ji-min's Last Trip With Her 95-Year-Old Mother, Who Has Dementia."

In the video, Hong Ji-min visited her 95-year-old mother at a nursing hospital with her older sister. The moment she saw her mother, she ran over shouting, "Mom," and showed her affection with a kiss.

Seeing her daughter like that, her mother shed tears and said, "I'm crying because I'm so happy." Hong Ji-min then comforted her warmly, saying in an affectionate tone, "Are you crying because your youngest daughter is here?"

Her older sister watched the mother and daughter with a warm smile. Hong Ji-min introduced her, saying, "My eldest sister took care of her for about 10 years."

The eldest sister said, "I go every week to take care of her, spend time with her, eat with her, and take her to every festival so she can enjoy the sights and ride around in the car." She added, "She says the flowers are so beautiful, but sometimes it hurts when she turns around and forgets. I often think that forgetting memories is such a sad thing."

At that moment, the mother looked at Hong Ji-min and said, "Whoever gave birth to you must have given you such beautiful teeth," then studied her closely as if trying to remember her, adding, "Could she be my daughter?" Hong Ji-min explained, "How much she remembers changes a lot depending on how she feels."

Even afterward, her mother repeated several times, "You have such beautiful teeth." Hong Ji-min smiled brightly all the while, saying, "She says the same thing a million times," and patiently responded to every repetition.

Hong Ji-min said, "My mother is 95 now and has dementia." She added, "So whenever I meet her, I always think in my heart, 'Maybe today is the last time I will see my mom.'"

She continued, "My sister and I had never slept together with our mother before." She went on, "Today, we are taking a one-night, two-day trip with her, and this may be the last night I sleep beside my mother. Of course, I hope it is not the last night, but I want to make this a special day sleeping with her." Her heartfelt words left viewers deeply moved.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.