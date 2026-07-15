"172 cm, 48 kg"... Choo Sarang Shows Off a 'Dream Body' at 14, Stunning Model Mother Yano Shiho ('Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Choo Sarang, the daughter of Choo Sung-hoon and Yano Shiho, showed off a model-like figure at the age of 14, standing 172 cm tall and weighing 48.7 kg.

At 14, she boasted an impressive physique, measuring 172 cm and 48.7 kg.

On the 15th, KBS2's "Shin Sang-Release Pyeonstorang" unveiled a teaser titled, "14-year-old Sarang, 172 cm and weighing how much...? The power of mom Yano Shiho's DNA."

In the video, Choo Sarang appeared wearing a long dress prepared by her mother, Yano Shiho. As she walked like a model, she drew attention with her striking proportions and physique, which closely resembled her mother’s, and instantly captured viewers with her dream body. The MCs who saw the clip kept exclaiming, "She has model presence. All the best DNA came together."

Yano Shiho then measured Sarang's height and weight. At 14, Choo Sarang was 172 cm tall and weighed 48.7 kg. Yano Shiho, who is 173 cm tall, was surprised to see that Sarang had grown as tall as she is, and told the MCs, "Sarang is as tall as I am."

With her slim build and overwhelming proportions, Choo Sarang, who takes after her mother, raised expectations among viewers with a different charm from the adorable image she showed as a child on "Superman Is Back."

Meanwhile, Choo Sarang previously appeared on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" with her father, mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, and won widespread affection.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.