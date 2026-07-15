Lee So-ra Reveals Terrible Health Condition at 100 kg and Blood Pressure of 190... "I Could Barely Stand Up" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Lee So-ra revealed, "During my six years of seclusion, I weighed around 90 to 100 kg, and my blood pressure went over 190."

Lee So-ra, who returned after seven years, appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" on the 15th.

On the show, Lee So-ra began by saying that the reason for her long hiatus was that "my throat hurt a little." She recalled, "Nine years ago, when I was filming 'Begin Again,' the wind was very cold. Late at night, I sat in the yard for a long time because the flowers were beautiful and the moon was beautiful, too. But the next morning, I realized my throat was not normal. I never thought I would develop vocal cord nodules. I only thought, 'Why am I having so much trouble singing?'"

She said, "It got so bad that I couldn't sing, and I was so depressed at home that I kept wondering, 'Am I not able to sing anymore?' so I didn't even go to the hospital." She added, "I was afraid of hearing a doctor say in a serious voice, 'It's not good.'" Looking back, she said, "If something is wrong, you should treat it, but I was being so foolish."

Lee So-ra then stayed away from the world for as long as six years. "I just kept house at home," she said. "I performed once a year. The contract had already been signed before that. If it hadn't been, I might not have even gone out for that. I'm grateful they arranged it in advance," she said with a laugh. She also confessed, "Putting on shoes and taking the elevator down happened only once a year. I didn't even watch TV. Everyone seemed to be showing only their good sides and bright sides, so I started thinking, 'Am I the only one having such a hard time?' and avoided everything."

What finally brought Lee So-ra, who had been cut off from the world, back outside was, unexpectedly, a decline in her health.

"Being sick was the trigger. My body hurt so much. I weighed about 90 to 100 kg," she said. "My blood pressure was so high that I couldn't breathe and couldn't sleep properly. I could barely stand up." She added, "It was awful. That's what made me go to the hospital. My blood pressure was over 190. From that point on, I came to my senses."

Lee So-ra said, "No matter what my throat condition was like, I had to live. If I wanted to live, I had to go outside, and I started leaving the house because I thought I had to sing."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.