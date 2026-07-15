Kim Na-young Says She Feels Wronged Over 'Meager Meal' Controversy: "Our Family Is Full Enough... It Breaks My Heart When Food Is Left Over"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young drew attention after appearing to be mindful of food portions, seemingly conscious of the past controversy over her so-called "meager meal" table.

On the 15th, a video titled "Kim Na-young's Hyoja-dong Restaurant Recipe for Bamboo Shoot Carbonara That She Fell in Love With After Tasting It" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Na-young's No Filter Tippy."

In the video, Kim Na-young tried making carbonara from an Italian restaurant she usually likes.

Kim Na-young said, "I usually don't like carbonara. It's a bit heavy. I don't like white sauce in general. But this carbonara was strangely delicious," adding, "The chef posted the recipe on YouTube, so I watched it and decided to gather my courage and give it a try."

While preparing the ingredients that day, Kim Na-young declared, "I'm going to make a big portion." She went on to say, "It feels like you all are watching to see whether I make a lot or just a little. I'm really going to make a lot. But when I cook with that mindset, there is always food left over."

Kim Na-young had previously faced criticism over a "meager meal" table after viewers said the amount of food she prepared for her family looked too small.

Seemingly aware of that, Kim Na-young said, "Our family is full enough. On days like that, there is always food left over. It hurts my heart so much when food is left." She expressed her frustration.

She later added, "I put so much into this tiny pan. I really do have big hands," drawing both laughter and sympathy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.