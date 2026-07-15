Do Tae-yoon, Who Was Forced Into a Psychiatric Hospital, Opens Up About Severe Bipolar Disorder: "The Pressure From Two Months Was Intense" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Two Months revealed why the duo had no choice but to go through a long hiatus.

On the 15th, KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together - Glad Not to Be Alone' released a preview video featuring Two Months members Kim Yerim and Do Tae-yoon.

In the teaser, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Two Months was only active under Mystic for a really short time, right?" Yeri replied, "I think it was a little less than a year."

Two Months, who finished third on 'Superstar K3' in 2011, made their official debut the following year. However, group activities suddenly stopped when Do Tae-yoon paused his career. Yeri later debuted as a solo artist and continued her activities.

Explaining why he stayed away from the spotlight for so long, Do Tae-yoon said, "I was suffering from severe bipolar disorder, so I had no choice but to take a long break."

Looking back on that period, Yeri said, "Our schedule was packed all the time. We had events, 'Superstar K' concerts, and several schedules in a single day." She added, "We were high school students then, so we never expected any of that and were not prepared. At some point, Tae-yoon started to change a little."

Do Tae-yoon explained, "The pressure was overwhelming overall. I guess I was going through puberty at the time. I didn't even have the courage to talk about it. I kept everything bottled up, and the illness built up until it became bipolar disorder. I was constantly under stress and didn't know how to deal with it, so I think I decided I had to go back to the United States."

Previously, Do Tae-yoon also recalled the time he struggled with severe bipolar disorder on another program, saying, "I was forcibly hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital for about two months at my mother's request."

After returning to the United States, he stepped away from music for a while and focused on other work. He said, "I thought music might not be the only answer when things are hard, so I took on a lot of part-time jobs."

Do Tae-yoon said he worked in a jewelry store warehouse, did quality inspections, worked as a bartender, and even had office jobs. In the end, however, he could not give up on his dream of music and returned to Korea for another attempt.

After coming back to Korea, he worked as a manager for Busker Busker. He said, "I worked there until last year. Most of my job was politely turning down calls from broadcasters or event organizers," drawing laughter.

When asked about his secret for turning people down politely, he replied, "ChatGPT is pretty good these days, so it comes up with all kinds of things. The No. 1 refusal method is to say that I already turned down another show," adding to the laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.