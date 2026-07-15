"46kg" Son Na-eun Makes Shocking Confession: "I’ve Never Finished a Whole Pack of Ramen Since My Debut"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Son Na-eun, an actress and former member of Apink, surprised viewers by revealing that she has never finished an entire pack of ramen by herself since her debut.

On the 15th, a video titled "Special on Kim Bu-jang! Son Na-eun: 'Watching Yoon Kyung-ho, Choi Dae-hoon, and So Ji-sub act made my hands shake so much!!'" was released on the YouTube channel run by Ha Ji-young.

That day, Ha Ji-young headed to a convenience store with Son Na-eun and said, "Today feels like a cheat day, so I’m going to pick whatever I want at the convenience store. I really love ramen, but I don’t eat it, and I don’t eat rice either. I just don’t eat much of anything."

In response, Son Na-eun said, "To be completely honest, since my debut, I’ve never cooked and eaten a whole pack of ramen by myself, and I’ve never finished a cup of instant ramen." Her remark drew surprise.

The 167.9 cm-tall star, who is known to weigh 46 kg, explained, "I feel like I shouldn’t eat it. When I really want some, I just take a bite of someone else’s ramen."

However, Son Na-eun said, "Recently, while filming 'Kim Bu-jang,' it was winter. It was so cold, and the action scenes were physically exhausting, so I craved ramen so badly that I went to a convenience store for the first time, bought a big cup of ramen with the staff, and finished it all."

Afterward, Son Na-eun and Haji Young carefully chose ramen and snacks at the convenience store. The two also talked about their usual diets, and Ha Ji-young said, "I only eat vegetables and meat." Son Na-eun was impressed and said, "You’re even stricter than I am."

When it was mentioned that Son Na-eun is very strict with herself, Ha Ji-young expressed sympathy, saying, "She could probably be a little less strict, but it didn’t seem like she could. It makes things so hard for her that while others don’t give up, she ends up giving up on herself." Son Na-eun then confessed, "That’s my stress these days."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.