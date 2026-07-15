Jang Young-ran: "She Bought It the Moment She Saw the Money"... Close Friend CEO Lee Moran Reveals Her Yongsan District Villa for the First Time

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran visited the fourth villa of Lee Moran, a self-made CEO and Pilates instructor with 20 years of experience.

On the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran," which was released on the 15th, a video titled "First Look at Jang Young-ran's Close Friend's 'Luxury Yongsan District Villa,' Where Luxury Goods Are Scattered Everywhere" was uploaded.

That day, Jang Young-ran visited her close friend Lee Moran in Yongsan District. She said, "She told me she bought it the moment she saw the money because she had so much of it," and added, "Ever since 'Class A Jang Young-ran,' things have gone crazy around the world, so she reportedly earns XX every month," surprising the production team.

Jang Young-ran then said, "Lee Moran kept saying, 'Sister, please come to the villa and give me a chance to treat you,' so my husband asked me at 2 a.m. this morning whether I was really going to go," drawing laughter.

Every corner of Lee Moran's home was filled with expensive artwork and interior pieces. Jang Young-ran could not hide her amazement, saying, "It feels like a hotel here," and "Every single item is a work of art with a story."

In particular, Lee Moran said her tastes had changed, explaining, "I no longer look at bags. Instead, I like raw stones and works like these." She introduced a variety of collectibles, including Hermes cups, rare lighting, and mirrors worth tens of millions of won. Jang Young-ran agreed, saying, "Unlike bags, these kinds of items can stay with you for life, so I really love them."

Their conversation did not end with boasting about the glamorous villa. Looking back on difficult times in the past, Lee Moran confessed, "A single baby diaper cost 300 won, and there were times when I thought, 'Let's hold in our pee one more time' because I hated spending that money." She added, "Even buying a cup of coffee felt wasteful, and I got by by walking instead of taking the subway."

After hearing this, Jang Young-ran also offered her support, saying, "If you endure hardship, you eventually get to shine." Lee Moran then explained her philosophy of spending, saying, "This is not luxury. It's healing for myself."

Lee Moran also said, "When I had no money, I did not even have the room to know my own taste. Now I know what I like," adding, "Being able to invest in works and spaces that I can keep for a long time is happiness, more so than bags."

At the end of the video, Jang Young-ran sincerely congratulated her friend on her success, saying, "I feel so happy that you succeeded like this." She added, "I hope you become even more successful, do many good things, and become a source of strength for even more people," ending on a warm note.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.