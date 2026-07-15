Kwaktube Reveals Jun Hyun-moo's Loyalty on His Son's 100th Day: "The Only Acquaintance My Wife Has Met"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo showed his loyalty by sending a congratulatory message for Kwaktube's son Taesan's 100th day.

In the episode of KBS2's "Superman Is Back" aired on the 15th, Kwaktube was seen personally preparing a table for Taesan's 100th day celebration.

That day, Kwaktube revealed a surprise congratulatory message from his close older brother Jun Hyun-moo. He said, "My wife is very shy, and the only person she has met is Hyun-moo hyung," adding, "When I met my wife, Taesan was already in her womb. Since then, Hyun-moo hyung has kept looking after us."

In the message, Jun Hyun-moo offered a humorous congratulations, saying, "Taesan, congratulations on your 100th day. I'm glad you don't take after your dad. I'm glad you take after your mom in your face, personality, and everything."

He then raised expectations by hinting at a future visit, saying, "Taesan, you're beautiful, kind, and healthy. Your uncle will come by with lots of gifts."

Meanwhile, Taesan drew attention that day by wearing a hanbok and showing off his adorable look for his 100th day. He perfectly pulled off the pastel-toned hanbok and transformed depending on the hat he wore, revealing a chameleon-like charm. First, Taesan wore a jeongjagwan and smiled with the dignified air of a benevolent nobleman, drawing laughter. Then, when he put on a bokgeon, he instantly transformed into a young nobleman and showed off his cute appeal.

Kwaktube married in October last year after announcing that his wife, a civil servant five years younger than him, was pregnant before marriage. He welcomed Taesan in March this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.