Jeong Jun-ho's 8-Year-Old Daughter Worries About Her 55-Year-Old Father: "Play With Me Before You Get Any Older" ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong revealed her 8-year-old daughter Yudam's blunt remarks and her cute nagging toward her husband, Jeong Jun-ho.

On the TV CHOSUN program 'Perfect Life' aired on the 15th, Lee Ha-jeong shared a glimpse of her summer vacation with her 8-year-old daughter.

During the trip, Lee surprised everyone by starting with bread in the car, then moving on to dakgalbi, a must-have dish in Gapyeong County, along with potato pancakes, dumplings, and even fried rice.

Lee said, "It definitely tastes better when you eat it out here. You end up eating a lot when you travel," and Yudam joked, "That's why Mom's belly sticks out." Lee laughed and replied, "She always tells me she wants me to stay slim. She says I need to be even thinner."

As her mother kept eating, Yudam continued to make everyone laugh by revealing, "Mom says she's full every day, but she keeps eating and eating."

Lee then said, "She keeps track of everything Mom, Dad, and her older brother do, and nags us at just the right moments," adding, "That's why my husband is scared of her."

She added, "My husband uses up all his energy outside," and said, "Our daughter tells her dad, 'Stop meeting people and come home to play with me.'" Jeong Jun-ho welcomed his precious late-born daughter in 2019 at the age of 51.

Lee said, "She knows her dad had her when he was 51. So she feels sad that he is already older," and added, "She says, 'You should play with me before Dad gets any older.'" Her words about her father's age showed the innocent heart of an 8-year-old and warmed viewers' hearts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.