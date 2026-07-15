Lee Si-young Prepared a Chanel Dress, Only to Be Disappointed... "It Won't Even Fit Because of My Lats"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Si-young shared a funny yet bittersweet story about not being able to wear a Chanel dress.

On the 15th, Lee Si-young posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "I-an's first fine dining experience."

In the photos, Lee Si-young visited chef Lee Seung-jun's restaurant with her son, I-an, and enjoyed some quiet mother-son time.

Lee Si-young showed off a clean yet sophisticated look by pairing a sleeveless white eyelet top with a black cardigan. She completed the outfit with long straight hair worn naturally and subtle makeup, while also displaying her refined taste with a bouquet of white and black flowers that matched her clothes.

Lee Si-young said, "It felt like a real first date, so I was excited. I even prepared flowers as a gift and a Chanel dress to wear, but seriously, not because of anything else, the dress wouldn't even go on because of my lats."

She added, "Anyway, it was such a happy time."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married in 2017 and had one son, but she divorced last year after eight years of marriage. After the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child by implanting a frozen embryo, and gave birth to a daughter on her own in January last year, becoming a mother of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.