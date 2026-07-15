Kim Sook Says She Plans to Open a No-Smoking School: "I’ll Install an Electric System on the Fence to Stop Escapes... I’ll Even Do the Body Search Myself"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Sook drew laughs after declaring that she would open a no-smoking school for smokers.

On the 15th, a video titled "※A Legendary Story Is Born※ Kim Sook: 'Why would you go visit someone in the hospital and confuse the patient?' The Ultimate Foolishness Contest Everyone Has at Least Once" was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook talked about smoking and quitting with Mirage, one of the entertainment industry's best-known smokers.

When asked whether she had cut back on cigarettes, Mirage said, "I try to cut down, but life doesn't always go the way you want. It's like unrequited love. Even if I want to quit, I just can't." She added, "I already know from a lot of trial and error that I can't quit all at once, so I'm trying to reduce while still smoking."

Asked about the longest she had ever gone without smoking, Mirage replied, "About six hours. It was a shoot where cameras followed me everywhere. There was no choice because the cameras were watching from all sides."

When asked whether she could quit if a cow were offered as prize money, Mirage perked up and asked, "Would I get to eat every part of it?" She then made everyone laugh by saying, "If they give me appearance fees and a cow too, I think I could hold out."

In response, Kim Sook announced, "I'm thinking of opening a no-smoking school soon," and Song Eun-i explained, "Principal Kim Sook will gather all the smoking celebrities and do it all at once."

After hearing that, Mirage said, "That sounds great. Honestly, I can't do it on my own. I think the purpose is good. It's something I've never been able to do by myself, but this could become my thing too. I also have a sense of responsibility for my work, unlike how I look, and I hate deceiving the public, so I wouldn't fake it." But she soon showed weakness, adding, "I don't think I need to stay for two nights and three days. How about one night and two days?"

Kim Sook firmly replied, "That won't work because that's still bearable. The really hard part is the third day." When Mirage brought up the idea of escaping, Kim Sook said, "I'll install an electric system on the fence and shock you."

Kim Sook then added, "When you enter the no-smoking school, we'll check your bag, and once you're inside, we'll put a patch on your upper arm. I'll do the body search myself. It'll be exactly like prison, with your underwear pulled down and sitting in front of a mirror." Her comments drew more laughter. In the end, Mirage refused, saying, "I won't do it. I haven't committed any crime," which sent everyone into another fit of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.