Lee Ji-hyun Opens Up About the Struggles of Being a Working Mom and Hair Salon Owner: "I Cry My Eyes Out in the Staff Room Every Day"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, opened up about her honest feelings as she juggles life as a salon owner and a mother, saying she often sheds tears in private.

On the 15th, a video titled "Mom? Salon boss? Or just Lee Ji-hyun? | There are so many versions of me inside me~ | Queen Ji-hyun in Real Life, Episode 0" was released on the YouTube channel 'Queen Ji-hyun in Real Life Mode.'

That day, Lee Ji-hyun held a pre-meeting with the YouTube production team. After finishing work at the salon, she appeared wearing a name tag. Seeing her, the team asked, "Do you even take the subway wearing that name tag?" Lee Ji-hyun laughed and replied, "Well, I am a middle-aged woman, so I guess I could."

Lee Ji-hyun explained why she decided to start YouTube, saying, "The people who come to see me and those who support me tell me they relate a lot while watching my social networking service, and that it gives them strength to think, 'I should live this hard too.'" She added, "I'm so grateful to have people like that. I just do my best every day with the work placed in front of me."

She went on to say, "A mother who was having an incredibly hard day came by the salon today. Her situation is similar to mine." She added, "So I told her, 'You're not the only one. I'm in the same situation, and I cry my eyes out every day in the staff room at the shop too.'"

The production team marveled at Lee Ji-hyun's well-defined arm muscles and said, "That's no joke. I'm jealous." In response, Lee Ji-hyun joked, "Take them. Give me your age in return." She added, "Our salon designers also say, 'I'm so jealous of your muscles. Does working out really make you look like that?' and when I say, 'I'll give you these muscles if you give me your age,' they all immediately get serious and say, 'Well, that's a bit much.'"

Lee Ji-hyun also revealed, "My acne started after I began the designer training course last year. I guess it really has been tough." She continued, "When my daughter goes to Olive Young, she tells me what products are good for acne and buys them for me." She added, "I get so happy when I receive Olive Young sale alerts," showing her down-to-earth charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun debuted with Jewelry in 2001 and is raising one son and one daughter on her own after two divorces. Recently, she drew attention for earning a national hairdressing license and taking on a new challenge as a hair designer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.