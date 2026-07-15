Im Young-ho Dies at 49; Girlfriend Says She Held the Funeral Rites as His Spouse

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Y Story, whose real name was Im Young-ho, has died at the age of 49. His girlfriend shared a final farewell, saying she personally held the funeral rites, deepening the sense of loss.

On the 15th, Im Young-ho's girlfriend posted on the late singer's social media account, saying, "I am Young-ho's girlfriend. I spent a long time with him and lived with a feeling like family, so I held the three-day funeral rites as if I were his spouse."

She added, "Thanks to so many people who came and shared their warm support, I was able to send Young-ho off without him feeling alone," and expressed her gratitude, saying, "I sincerely thank everyone who stayed with us, prayed for us, and sent us their thoughts."

She also concluded the post by saying, "I hope everyone stays healthy and happy. I will contact you again soon. Thank you."

She also did not hide her deep affection for the late singer. The girlfriend wrote, "My brother, who worried only about me until the very end. You sang, 'You are my last love,' and in the end, I really became your last love." She added, "Thank you. In the next life, let us meet much sooner and love each other even more. I love you."

She also said that he is now laid to rest in Room 207 of Hall 119 at the Jeju Yangji Park Memorial House No. 2.

Earlier, the girlfriend had personally announced Im Young-ho's death through the same social media account. According to the notice, the late singer was placed in his coffin on the 12th, and the funeral procession was held the following day, on the 13th.

Meanwhile, Im Young-ho made his debut in 2009 under the name Y Story with the EP album "Whisper." He later continued his career with a number of songs, including "A Journey to You," "Tropical Night," "Late Return," "I Believed in Love," "Scent of Spring," and "Sehwa Beach."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.