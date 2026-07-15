Hwang Kwang-hee Reveals Seo In-young's 'Character Exposé' About Her Senior at the Agency... "She Couldn't Discipline Her Juniors Because She Was Going to Clubs"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Hwang Kwang-hee revealed why his senior at the agency, Seo In-young, never disciplined her juniors.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" released a video titled "Seo In-young's legendary personality, exposed by junior agency mate Hwang Kwang-hee."

That day, Seo In-young visited the former Star Empire Entertainment building with Hwang Kwang-hee, a junior at her agency. In front of the building, Hwang Kwang-hee recalled, "When junior girl groups came in, people usually felt jealous or tried to keep them in check, but I never once saw Seo In-young act that way. She always just focused on her own work."

Seo In-young then drew laughter by revealing an unexpected reason. "Do you know why?" she said. "I was busy going to clubs. What mattered most was not being here right now, but having plans with my friends after work." Her remark sent the set into laughter.

Hwang Kwang-hee agreed, saying, "When she came back from her schedule, she would tell the manager, 'I have 30 minutes for choreography practice.'" He added, "She would practice hard, then smell kimchi stew and even mix rice into it and eat it."

Seo In-young admitted, "If you were going to party all night, you had to fill yourself up first." She added, "I would eat rice with kimchi stew, put on even heavier makeup, and head straight to the club."

Hwang Kwang-hee emphasized her unexpected personality, saying, "Noona was really not the type to pick on juniors or feel jealous of them." He continued, "Even when there were new girl group trainees in the practice room, she didn't care at all. She always focused only on how pretty she looked."

Seo In-young continued her trademark candid remarks, saying, as if to suggest she had no time to worry about juniors, "When would I have had time to pay attention to them? I was only thinking about going out to have fun." Hwang Kwang-hee laughed as he looked back on the past, saying, "That probably made her seem even cooler as a senior."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.