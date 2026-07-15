Park Jung-soo's Unexpected Encounter with Rescene in Geoje: "I Came Here Because of You Guys to Shout 'Yaho'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Jung-soo unexpectedly met the girl group Rescene during a trip to Geoje.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "You Can't Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway" released a video titled "What Are the Odds of Running into Rescene During an Actual Trip to Geoje?"

The trip also led to an unexpected special encounter. Park happened to run into members of Rescene, the girl group that recently sparked a reverse-run phenomenon after turning the "Geoje Yaho" meme into a viral trend on YouTube.

Park greeted Rescene warmly, and the members showed their admiration by saying, "We came all the way to Geoje after watching YouTube." In response, Park laughed and said, "I came here because of you guys. Everyone kept saying we had to shout 'Yaho' in Geoje. I asked, 'Why do we have to shout Yaho in Geoje?'" Her remark referenced Rescene's popular "Geoje Yaho" meme and made the atmosphere even more cheerful.

At the members' suggestion, Park then took on the "Geoje Yaho" challenge herself. As the members shouted "Geoje," Park let out a spirited "Yaho!" with her signature nasal tone, prompting everyone on set to join in and burst into laughter. After finishing the challenge, Park smiled awkwardly and said, "This is really something," but continued to warmly engage with fans until the end.

Rescene members said they were amazed that the actress had come all the way to Geoje and joined them in shouting "Yaho." Park responded with warm support, saying, "I'll listen to your music diligently." The two sides also took photos together before parting ways in a heartwarming atmosphere, completing a special cross-generational encounter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.