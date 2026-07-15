Han Groo Opens Up About Raising 10-Year-Old Twins Alone After Divorce: "I Went Through Postpartum Depression"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo opened up about the realities of raising her twin son and daughter alone, as well as the postpartum depression she experienced.

On the 15th, a video titled "Did Hwang Bo-ra's second son get a twin aunt who plays with him while making him sweat?!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Boravariety.

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra visited Han Groo's home, where she is raising 10-year-old twins. Hwang Bo-ra candidly said, "It's amazing how you raised twins. I already struggle with just one, Woo-in."

Han Groo replied, "I don't even have anyone to help me. My parents are both busy too." She added, "Whether it's one child or two, everything is hard at first. I was so young that I didn't know anything. I gave birth when I was 26," recalling that time.

She then honestly spoke about the exhausting days of childcare. Han Groo said, "When they were 23 or 24 months old, I would sometimes just stare out the window. I thought, 'Is this how people with postpartum depression feel?'" She recalled the difficult days when she felt depressed because she was alone.

She also showed the neat room shared by the twins. Han Groo said, "We slept together until three years ago. The quality of my sleep was terrible. I spent my whole life sleeping only lightly." She laughed and added, "Since I started using a bed alone two or three years ago, I've been so happy."

Looking at Woo-in, Han Groo said, "This is the age I miss the most. Because honestly, I didn't realize how adorable he was at the time." Hwang Bo-ra then said, "I had Woo-in when I was 42. Even though it was hard, I could still see how cute he was. But if you have a child in your 20s, you might not fully realize that," and Han Groo responded, "All I could think was, 'I wish they would grow up quickly.'" She shared her honest feelings as a first-time mother.

Han Groo also said, "They were born in March, so they started daycare right at 25 months. Other mothers were crying in front of their babies, so they couldn't leave." She continued, "My children were looking for their mom, but I said goodbye and left right away. I was so happy. I still can't forget that day."

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a businessman nine years her senior in 2015 and welcomed twin son and daughter, but the couple divorced in 2022. She is now raising her two children alone and continuing to connect with fans through YouTube.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.