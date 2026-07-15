Kang Sung-yeon and Jang Min-wook's surprise remarriage story revealed for the first time: "We first met as a doctor and a patient's guardian" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Kang Sung-yeon's husband and neurologist Jang Min-wook has revealed, for the first time, the love story from their first meeting to their remarriage.

On the 15th, MBN released a teaser for Dongchimi titled, "Jang Min-wook and Kang Sung-yeon reveal their love story for the first time! 'We first met as a doctor and a patient's guardian.'"

In the video, MC Kim Yong-man said of Jang Min-wook, "His wife is actor Kang Sung-yeon. I heard Kang Sung-yeon said of her husband, 'He was the one who comforted my wounded heart.'" Kang Sung-yeon had previously received many congratulations after announcing her remarriage in May, three years after overcoming the pain of divorce.

Jang Min-wook recalled the moment, saying, "Our first meeting was because of my current mother-in-law." He said, "My mother-in-law had a severe headache," and Lee Hyun-yi showed interest in their first encounter, asking, "Did you come as a patient's guardian?" Jang Min-wook then explained, "My wife had also only recently gone through the pain of divorce, and I had experienced that kind of pain too."

He added, "In that situation, her parents were getting older and she said they were sick," and Noh Sa-yeon commented, "You must have been even kinder to her. Kang Sung-yeon must have fallen for that." Jang Min-wook smiled shyly and admitted, "That's right."

Hearing this, Kim Ji-seon joked, "Dr. Jang Min-wook treated his mother and healed his wife's heart too. He's a love healer," drawing laughter. Jang Min-wook smiled and said, "Thank you," before sharing his happy daily life now.

He said, "These days, I'm raising two children and living gratefully and happily," adding, "It's so happy that I can hardly believe such happiness could come into my life again."

Meanwhile, Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Recently, three years after her divorce, she announced her remarriage to neurologist Jang Min-wook and received many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.