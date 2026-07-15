"I Keep Thinking It Could Be the Last Time"... 81-Year-Old Im Hyun-sik Looks Brighter a Month After Losing 6 kg

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Im Hyun-sik, 81, reunited with Park Won-sook in noticeably brighter spirits after recently revealing that his health had worsened and he had lost 6 kg.

On the 15th, a video titled "I Went to Im Hyun-sik's House!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Park Won-sook Channel.

In the video, Park Won-sook told Im Hyun-sik, "You look good. Compared with the last time I saw you in Namhae, you actually look cleaner and better today, as if you had taken extra care of your skin."

Earlier, Im Hyun-sik appeared on the same channel on the 23rd of last month and admitted that he had lost 6 kg because of health issues. Park Won-sook also seemed relieved to see him looking much brighter than before.

At the time, Park Won-sook laughed and said, "In the comments, people said that because I didn't respond to what Im Hyun-sik said, it looked like I was acting superior and that 'Im Hyun-sik is too good to waste.' I know I'm the one who's lucky." In response, Im Hyun-sik made a joke in his trademark cheerful style, saying, "They probably said that because I don't have much time left."

Park Won-sook replied, "It means, 'Who do you think you are, acting so high and mighty? Im Hyun-sik is too good to waste.'" She added, "It doesn't mean you're too precious because you don't have much time left." Im Hyun-sik then showed his calm acceptance of age, saying, "There's nothing you can't do when you're old."

The two naturally continued talking about life in old age. Park Won-sook said, "The world is different from the way it was in our day," and added, "We have lived a long time to reach this age." Im Hyun-sik then said, "Well, last year I told the people in heaven that I would live the next five years on my own terms and leave the rest to those above. But another year has already passed."

Park Won-sook laughed and said, "You should leave everything to them. How can you live five years however you want?" She added, "Do you think that works out the way you want?" Im Hyun-sik then lightened the mood, joking, "Now everything seems to work. It feels like things go my way. I can even speak casually to anyone," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

He also spoke sincerely about health. When Im Hyun-sik said, "As long as Park is healthy, I'm happy," Park Won-sook replied, "Even if you're healthy, it's hard to get around at this age." She then said, "Still, when we look at each other like this, let's be grateful every day and live with the thought, 'Oh, you're healthy. This could be the last time.'"

Meanwhile, Im Hyun-sik and Park Won-sook have maintained their bond for more than 40 years since playing a married couple in the drama Under the Same Roof, and their recent reunion through YouTube has been warmly received by viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.