Park Myung-soo finally responds to endless questions about 'Infinite Challenge' Season 2: "Everyone has their own personal reasons"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Park Myung-soo finally spoke out, seemingly after years of being asked about a second season of 'Infinite Challenge.'

He stressed his lasting affection for the show, but responded bluntly to the repeated calls for Season 2, saying, "What does it matter whether we do it or not?"

On the 15th, Park Myung-soo appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM's 'Gaby's Super Radio' and talked about a wide range of topics with listeners.

One listener asked him, "What question do you hate hearing the most? You can't leave out talk about 'Infinite Challenge,' either."

In response, Park Myung-soo first expressed his affection for the program, saying, "I'm grateful that people still watch 'Infinite Challenge.' I think I exist because of 'Infinite Challenge.'"

He then gave an honest answer about the continued expectations for a second season.

He said bluntly, "People keep asking why we don't do Season 2, but I hate hearing that question all the time. What does it matter whether we do it or not?"

He added, "There are various personal reasons on each side, so I don't think we can do it for now. People keep asking only that every day. If the chance comes, we may be able to meet again, but I want to say it still seems difficult at this point."

Park Myung-soo has repeatedly shown his affection for 'Infinite Challenge' on various broadcasts, while also making clear that the decision to produce a second season is not something he can make on his own.

First aired in 2005, MBC's 'Infinite Challenge' became one of the country's most beloved variety shows before ending in 2018.

Even after it ended, fans have continued to call for a second season, but a reunion remains difficult because of the members' schedules and individual circumstances.

Once again, Park Myung-soo made clear that his gratitude for 'Infinite Challenge' has not changed, but he drew a line under fans' expectations by offering a realistic answer to the repeated Season 2 questions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.