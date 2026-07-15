'4.3 Billion Won Embezzlement' Hwang Jung-eum Temporarily Suspends YouTube Just 2 Months After Return... "Taking a Break"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Hwang Jung-eum is taking a temporary break to reorganize her YouTube channel, approximately two months after resuming her activities following the embezzlement controversy.

On the 15th, Hwang Jung-eum announced through her YouTube channel community, "Hello, this is Jung-eum. I plan to take some time to reorganize the channel so that I can come back with a more fun and new look," adding, "I will be taking a short break for the next two weeks. " She continued, "During this break, I will revamp the channel and work hard to think about and prepare what stories and sides I should show you in the future before returning," and conveyed, "If you wait just a little longer, I will come back with a brighter and more cheerful appearance.

Let's meet in two weeks. I hope everyone stays healthy and happy.

" Hwang Jung-eum reappeared in front of the public for the first time in about a year last May when she opened her YouTube channel. At the time, she began communicating with fans again by sharing daily vlogs and her honest feelings, and has since continued her activities by presenting various content.

Upon her return, Hwang Jung-eum stated, "A big event that many of you know about. " "It happened.

I spent the day frantically trying to sort that out. The past year felt like a month," she confessed.

She continued, "Acting is the only thing I know how to do, so I wondered if I could act again. I also had a vague fear of, 'What am I going to do with my life now?'" She confessed her feelings, adding, "I was able to endure it by looking at my children.

As a mother, I had to keep living somehow. " She also revealed the reason for her return, stating, "I decided to film for YouTube after turning down offers countless times," and "I was grateful that people were reaching out to me, and I thought I should do it when they called me.

34 billion won from the funds of the agency she effectively managed. The court sentenced him to two years in prison suspended for four years, and the sentence was finalized as Hwang Jung-eum did not appeal.

Hwang Jung-eum, who has resumed communicating with the public via YouTube following the controversy, plans to return with a brighter image after revamping her channel during this two-week period of reorganization. narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.