When Everyone Unfollowed Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in Stayed Loyal... A Like Sends Support for His Comeback

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As actor Kim Soo-hyun resumed official activities for the first time in 1 year and 4 months, attention also turned to actor Jung Hae-in's reaction on social media.

Jung Hae-in, who never unfollowed him even after the controversy, drew renewed attention by liking the comeback post once again.

On the 14th, Ben Chan, chairman of the Philippine fashion brand Bench, posted a photo taken with Kim Soo-hyun on his social media account, along with the message, "We met the brand again."

The photo drew major interest because it was the first official update on Kim Soo-hyun's activities since last year's controversy.

In the photo, Kim Soo-hyun stood next to Ben Chan, holding a large bouquet of flowers and striking a V pose. He wore a bright smile, but he also appeared noticeably thinner than before.

In particular, the post became a hot topic after it was revealed that actor Jung Hae-in had pressed like.

Jung Hae-in had not unfollowed Kim Soo-hyun's social media account even after Kim paused activities over allegations related to the late Kim Sae-ron. His latest reaction is being seen as a quiet show of support for the comeback.

YouTuber Eun Hyeon-jang had previously mentioned Jung Hae-in's behavior as well.

In a live broadcast last month, he said, "He was the only one, Jung Hae-in, who didn't even unfollow him and supported him a lot after meeting him several times," adding, "Jung Hae-in kept following Kim Soo-hyun until the end and watched over him."

As the controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun dragged on, even whether celebrity acquaintances continued following him on social media became a point of public interest.

Some netizens urged Jung Hae-in to unfollow him, but he kept the connection with Kim Soo-hyun without making any public statement.

This time, he drew attention again by directly liking a post showing Kim Soo-hyun's return to the spotlight.

He did not leave a special message, but his unchanged support for a long-standing relationship has continued to draw fans' interest.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun halted public activities after Garo Sero Institute raised allegations related to the late Kim Sae-ron on its YouTube channel in March last year.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Goldmedalist denied the allegations entirely and took legal action. The Disney+ original series "Knock-Off," in which he was set to appear, was also postponed indefinitely.

After about a year of legal disputes, Garo Sero Institute head Kim Se-ui was arrested last month on charges including defamation by spreading false information under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, attempted coercion, and intimidation.

Kim Soo-hyun has now resumed official activities after about 1 year and 4 months, starting with this advertising shoot in the Philippines.

Jung Hae-in's like, along with Kim Soo-hyun's first update in a long time, has drawn attention as a scene that shows the two men's unchanged bond despite the controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.