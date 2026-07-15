Ko Young-wook Praises Jung Hae-in, Takes Aim at Yim Si-wan: "Their Character Is Different"... Unexpectedly Dragged Back Into the Spotlight Over Kim Soo-hyun's Return

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Ko Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after mentioning Jung Hae-in and Yim Si-wan in connection with news of actor Kim Soo-hyun's return.

On the 15th, Ko Young-wook shared an article on his X account, formerly Twitter, saying that Jung Hae-in had clicked "like" on a post about Kim Soo-hyun's comeback.

In the post, he referred to Jung Hae-in, who had shown support for Kim Soo-hyun, saying, "As expected, perhaps because he is a descendant of a great man, his character is different." He then brought up Yim Si-wan's past social media activity.

Ko Young-wook wrote, "I remember Yim Si-wan, whom I often saw when he was brought along with Hwang Kwang-hee while serving as a regular guest on Choi Hwa-jung's Power Time radio show, saying that he needed to raise the group's recognition and that he had unfollowed actor Kim Soo-hyun," in what appeared to be a comparison between the two actors.

Earlier, Yim Si-wan had removed several accounts, including Kim Soo-hyun's, from his social media following list in April last year while cleaning up the accounts he followed, leaving only his agency's official account. At the time, some online users speculated that the move may have been related to Kim Soo-hyun after he trimmed more than 80 follows.

Ko Young-wook has also recently drawn criticism for remarks that could be interpreted as targeting broadcasters Shin Dong-yup and Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 11th, Ko Young-wook posted a message about KBS 2TV's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," hosted by Shin Dong-yup, saying, "He must have incredible stamina to drink and work at the same time. Well, if you watch 'TV Animal Farm,' his eyes are always glazed over."

Then, on the 12th, he mentioned MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" and wrote, "Does he really like broadcasting that much? How much richer does he need to get before he's satisfied? His greed never ends." The comment was also interpreted by some as a jab at Yoo Jae-suk.

Meanwhile, Ko Young-wook was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2013 on charges of sexual offenses against minors. The court also ordered five years of public disclosure of his personal information and three years of wearing an electronic tracking device.

After his release, he attempted to return to public life by launching a YouTube channel, but repeated criticism over his sex offense record has repeatedly derailed any comeback.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.