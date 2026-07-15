Gina, fined in prostitution case, says, "16 years since my debut — time really flies"... ends 10-year hiatus

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Gina, who recently announced her return to the entertainment industry after about 10 years, thanked fans as she marked the 16th anniversary of her debut.

On the 15th, Gina posted, "Time really flies, doesn't it? I'm grateful for every single one of you," along with a photo from the early days of her debut.

Gina said, "Wow... it's already been 16 years since my debut. Thank you for still remembering me and staying by my side," expressing her gratitude to fans who have continued to support her over the years.

She added, "Wow... it's already been 16 years since my debut. Thank you for still remembering me and staying by my side," once again conveying her appreciation to fans who have stood by her despite the long passage of time.

Gina debuted in 2010 and won popularity with a string of hits, including "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better" and "Black & White." She drew attention for her strong vocals and distinctive performances, expanding her presence in the industry.

However, she stopped her entertainment activities after being fined in 2016 over allegations of overseas prostitution. At the time, Gina's side denied the charges, but controversy arose in connection with a Korean American businessman she had been dating.

After a long hiatus, Gina has recently drawn attention from fans by revealing plans to return to the music scene after about 10 years.

In particular, she is reportedly working on a remake project for her signature song, "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better." The track was selected as the first remake song through a fan vote, and Gina is preparing a new version.

With Gina having stayed away from the stage for so long, interest is growing in how she will reinterpret her past hit and return to fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.