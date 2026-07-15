Sleepy's 14-Month-Old Son Suffers Deep Facial Cut, Undergoes Emergency Surgery With 20 Stitches... "Healing Well"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Sleepy shared an update on the recovery of his 14-month-old son, Nawu, who underwent surgery after an eyebrow injury, and expressed gratitude for the support from fans.

On the 15th, Sleepy said, "Thank you so much for worrying about our Nawu. Fortunately, the surgical wound is healing well," and gave an update on his son's condition.

He added, "Nawu is doing well while looking for his favorite chirpy toy. Thank you again," expressing his appreciation to concerned fans.

Sleepy had previously shared news of the sudden accident through a video titled "Childcare Emergency" on his YouTube channel on the 14th.

At the time, Sleepy said, "Nawu got hurt and turned into a Mona Lisa," as he looked at his son with a bandage on his eyebrow and expressed his sadness.

According to Sleepy, Nawu fell from a chair and hit his eyebrow on the corner of a desk. The wound was deep, and he had to undergo surgery with a total of 20 stitches.

Because it was an emergency, Nawu received sedation at a plastic surgery clinic open 24 hours a day and underwent a suturing procedure. Sleepy explained why he chose sedation, saying, "It was Nawu's first surgery," and "The stitches shouldn't be uneven, should they?"

Even after the surgery went smoothly, the parents' worries continued. Sleepy said, "We need to disinfect it properly and remove the stitches properly," showing that he was still focused on the recovery process.

He also admitted his concern for his son, saying, "Today was the day he was supposed to go to daycare, but we didn't send him. He could get hurt again while playing with his friends."

Sleepy was especially worried after reading the surgical consent form. "It said that his eyebrow might not grow back," he said. "I need to go back to the hospital and ask again."

He also revealed that the medical bill was larger than expected. "I have to tell you something shocking. We got 20 stitches, and the bill came to 2.87 million won. All my stock gains are gone," he said with a joke, adding, "Be careful not to get hurt, and be careful with your bank account too," drawing sympathy from viewers.

Meanwhile, Sleepy married a non-celebrity eight years his junior in August 2022, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.