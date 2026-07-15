[ENHYPEN 1] Something Big Is Coming: 'Bloody Paradise' That Even the Grammys and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko Fell For

ENHYPEN. Photo courtesy of Belift Lab.

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Something big is coming.

The group ENHYPEN is finally making a comeback. On August 21, ENHYPEN will release their eighth mini album, 'The Scene : Bliss.'

ENHYPEN has drawn attention with every comeback for its distinctive concepts based on a vampire universe, along with flawless live and performance skills. This album is drawing particular interest because it is their first new release since the team was reorganized into a six-member lineup after Heeseung's departure, with Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sung Hoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki.

ENHYPEN. Photo courtesy of Belift Lab.

ENHYPEN has pursued a smart strategy: keeping what they do best while adding new attempts.

This album again adopts the concept-album format that earned praise on their previous release, the seventh mini album 'The Scene : Vanish.' Across the album, it tightly portrays the story of a couple who broke taboos and began an unprecedented escape, as if listening to a mystery show.

The two began their escape with love and conviction ('Two Fools'). After countless clashes, they ultimately confirm that they have only each other ('Breaking News,' 'Stuck,' 'Bad for You'). As the end of their escape draws near, they become even more deeply immersed in one another and savor the final heat ('Remains of Love,' 'Bloody Paradise'). In a final struggle, they grow even stronger together ('Checkmate') and come to see the escape itself as part of their brilliant lives ('Highlight'), bringing the story to a dramatic close ('Hidden Truth').

Particular attention is focused on the title track, 'Bloody Paradise.'

Julia Lewis, who produced 'El Club,' a track from Bad Bunny's Grammy Awards-winning album, took part in producing the title track 'Bloody Paradise' as well as 'Stuck' and 'Highlight.' Dynamic Duo's Gaeko also contributed to the lyrics of the title song. Through this, the narrative and emotional arc of the 'The Scene' series have become even more solid, while the sound and performance have grown more intense. ENHYPEN's growth is expected to come through clearly.

Since their debut, ENHYPEN has stood out from other boy groups with a dark vampire-fantasy sensibility and a dangerously alluring charm. Now that they are returning with an even stronger storyline, anticipation is rising for the new menu item they will serve up from their so-called universe-rich world.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.