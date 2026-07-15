SHINee's Onew to Hold Solo Concerts in September and October...A Musical Journey Reflecting His Identity

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] SHINee's trusted vocalist Onew is on the way.

Onew will hold solo concerts titled "2026 Onew Concert [Onew The Live: Q]" in Tokyo, Japan, on September 22-23 and in Seoul from October 30 to November 1.

The concert poster released on the 15th shows Onew standing in a space filled with music-related objects such as cassette tapes, MP3 players and headphones. The staging, which brings together analog media from the past and Generation MZ items of the present, raises expectations that fans will experience Onew's music from the past, present and future all at once.

"Onew The Live" is Onew's signature concert brand built around the idea of a "live performance you can trust." Under the subtitle "Percent (%)," Onew held the first run of the show from 2025 through early this year. By connecting with fans across Asia, the Americas and Europe, he delivered a powerful sense of emotion while showing his identity as an artist who is only complete at 100% when he is with his fans.

This time, he uses "Q," inspired by the word "question," as the subtitle. Through the meaning of an "endless question in search of answers," Onew will present his journey as an artist who is always seeking new music, new stories and his own answers.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.