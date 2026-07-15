A Rebellion of the Small: Brown to Release 'Itjibitji' on the 15th, Opening a New World of 'Junk Pop'

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The world of 'junk pop' is opening.

Singer Brown released her first single, 'Itjibitji,' at noon on the 15th.

Brown is the first artist in the project presented by creative house Holo.

'Itjibitji' marks the beginning of 'junk,' Brown's own expanding universe. Junk pop is not about discarded objects in the usual sense. It is Brown's original genre, which recombines the sensations that survive countless rounds of selection and elimination, and musically captures the vitality that emerges from collision and imbalance. Beyond simply releasing music, Brown expresses a unique identity through 'junk pop,' where music, visuals, and character-driven storytelling are organically connected, suggesting a new kind of solo artist unlike anything seen before.

The title track, 'Itjibitji,' reinterprets the image of 'smallness' left behind by Brian Hyland's 1960 novelty pop song 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini' in Brown's own way. It takes what was once seen as merely small and cute, and throws it into fast, unpredictable collisions that seize the space. In doing so, it overturns the stereotype that 'small things are weak' and signals a transformation into a force that pushes forward and crashes into the world with defiant energy.

On the production side, the track maximizes auditory catharsis by seamlessly combining a relentless uptempo beat with a powerful electric bass, sharp guitar riffs, layered sample textures, and a hyper-fast string section in the final stretch.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.