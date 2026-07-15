"Outdoor Parking in Broad Daylight Cut Slippers by 30 mm"... Car Interiors Turn Scorching Hot

Photo: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A case in China has drawn attention after a pair of slippers left inside a car during a heat wave for a week shrank by as much as 3 cm. Experts warned that the interior of a car parked in the summer sun can quickly reach life-threatening temperatures, and said children and pets should never be left alone inside.

According to Chinese media outlets, including China.com, a man identified as A, who lives in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, recently forgot a pair of foam slippers in his car, which had been parked outdoors, for a week.

When he later took the slippers out of the car, he was shocked. The pair, which had originally fit his feet, had shrunk dramatically to about a size 37, or 235 mm.

Experts said that when a car is parked outdoors in the midday summer heat, the temperature inside can soar to 65 to 70 degrees Celsius in just 30 minutes, and to 80 to 90 degrees Celsius in an hour. The dashboard and steering wheel can become even hotter.

After consulting an expert, A was told that foam materials used in slippers can undergo heat shrinkage when exposed to high temperatures for long periods, and may not return to their original shape.

Safety experts warned, "During the summer heat, when temperatures continue to rise, the inside of a vehicle can reach dangerous levels in a very short time. Leaving young children, the elderly, or pets alone in a car can lead to life-threatening accidents."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.