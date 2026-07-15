A Stinging Throat from Air Conditioning May Be a Sign of Tonsillitis, Not Just a Cold

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] In summer, air conditioning can easily dry out and irritate the throat lining.

When fatigue and lack of sleep are added, the risk of bacterial or viral infection rises. Symptoms that seem like a simple sore throat may actually be tonsillitis, so caution is needed.

Tonsillitis is a disease in which acute inflammation develops in the tonsillar tissue located inside the throat. The tonsils serve as immune tissue that blocks bacteria and viruses from entering the body, but they can also become inflamed when infected by those pathogens. Acute tonsillitis refers to inflammation mainly affecting the palatine tonsils, which make up part of the tonsils, and the inflammation can spread to nearby pharyngeal tissue, leading to pharyngitis as well.

Tonsillitis is usually caused by bacterial or viral infection. The most common bacterial cause is beta-hemolytic streptococcus, but staphylococci, pneumococci, and Haemophilus bacteria can also be responsible. Viruses are another common cause, with respiratory viruses such as influenza virus and rhinovirus among the typical examples.

The most common symptom of tonsillitis is a sore throat. The pain can become so severe that even swallowing saliva is difficult. If inflammation around the tonsils worsens, it can affect the pharyngeal muscles and cause difficulty swallowing. Headache, joint pain, and general weakness may also occur, and the lymph nodes around the neck may swell and become tender when pressed.

Treatment for tonsillitis varies depending on the cause and severity of symptoms. In general, conservative treatment is used to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. If fever and pain are severe, painkillers may be prescribed, and adequate rest and fluid intake are very important.

If the condition is judged to be bacterial tonsillitis, antibiotic treatment may be necessary. Once antibiotics are started, they should not be stopped on your own just because symptoms improve slightly. In general, improvement begins within 48 to 72 hours after appropriate antibiotic treatment, and most clinical symptoms improve within 4 to 5 days.

If tonsillitis recurs frequently, tonsillectomy may be considered. In particular, surgery may help if tonsillitis occurs repeatedly three to four times a year despite sufficient treatment.

Lee Dong-yeon, a professor of otolaryngology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, advised, "In summer, it is especially important to manage the air-conditioning environment, so it is best to avoid having cold air blow directly on your throat and not to keep the temperature too low." He added, "Drinking water frequently to keep the throat lining from drying out and eating soft foods such as porridge when a sore throat is severe can also help."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Dong-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.