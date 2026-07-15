"That’s Basically a Mosquito Buffet"... Video of 126 Bites on One’s Legs Goes Viral

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun] A woman in China has gone viral after claiming that mosquitoes bit her 126 times on her legs alone.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a woman identified as A, who lives in Guangdong Province, recently posted a video on social media showing her circling every mosquito bite mark with a pen. To see exactly how many bites she had, she marked each spot on her left and right legs one by one and then wrote down the numbers.

As a result, 76 marks were found on her left leg and 50 on her right, for a total of 126 mosquito bites on both legs.

The released photo shows her entire legs covered with black circles, drawing shock from viewers.

Netizens who watched the video reacted by saying, "She must have a body that attracts mosquitoes," "Just looking at it makes me itch," "How did she put up with that?" and "It turned into a mosquito restaurant."

Meanwhile, experts explain that being especially prone to mosquito bites is influenced by a combination of factors.

People with a higher body temperature, those who sweat heavily, and those who exhale large amounts of carbon dioxide while breathing are relatively more likely to become mosquito targets. Body odor produced by bacteria living on the skin, as well as genetic factors, may also play a role.

The degree of swelling after a mosquito bite also varies depending on an individual’s immune response. Even when bitten by the same mosquito, some people develop only a small red spot, while others experience significant swelling or severe itching.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.