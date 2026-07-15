Yoajung and Artisee unveil collaborative whole cake, offering a new dessert experience

Yoajung is introducing a whole cake through a collaboration with Artisee. The company has been expanding partnerships with well-known brands to appeal to younger consumers, whose interest in unusual menu items has recently grown.

According to Yoajung on the 15th, the menu created with Artisee is the "Standard Strawberry Cake That Falls for Chocolate." The cake features a yogurt cream base topped with Yoajung's signature ingredients, including honeycomb honey, a chocolate shell, granola, and fresh strawberries. It will be sold in limited quantities at Artisee stores and through online reservation channels. Club Artisee members can purchase it at a 15% discount through July 29.

A Yoajung official said, "The collaboration with Artisee focused on presenting Yoajung's toppings in a new bakery format and offering customers a different dessert experience." The official added, "Through collaborations with a variety of brands, we will continue to provide customers with new enjoyment and expand our brand value."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.