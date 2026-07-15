Lee Hyun-yi's son hit with a setback just before leaving for U.S. gifted camp: "The lodging was canceled unilaterally, and now we have nowhere to go"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Model Lee Hyun-yi and her husband were suddenly left without lodging just before their son's departure for a gifted youth camp in the United States.

Hong Sung-gi, Lee Hyun-yi's husband, said on the 14th, "We booked the lodging four months ago for our child's camp, but the host canceled it unilaterally three days before departure due to their own circumstances." He added, "There are no similar places left nearby, and the few accommodations that seem closest in price have gone up."

Hong also expressed frustration, saying, "The shared-lodging platform says it will help with rebooking if a host cancels, but then it tells us there is an internal support cap that is not written anywhere, and that we have to pay more. What are we supposed to do?"

To make matters worse, Hong did not even receive the promised credit. On the 15th, he said, "They didn't give us the promised credit, so the alternative lodging is already fully booked. Now we have nowhere to go. Our departure is in just two days."

A message from the platform was included in the photos released with the post. The platform said it could not provide the promised benefit because another guest had already booked the alternative lodging, and that the property would be available for reservations starting on the 23rd.

Meanwhile, the couple's eldest son has been accepted to CTY, the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth summer camp, and is preparing to leave soon. Lee Hyun-yi said the camp costs about $8,300, which comes to nearly 13 million won. Asked why they were sending him despite the high cost, Hong said, "At first, I thought it was too expensive. But when I looked into lodging prices in the U.S. for the same period, accommodation alone was over 10 million won. The camp provides room and board, as well as classes, projects, sports activities, and a variety of exchange programs."

.wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.