Short Travel Time and Lower Costs: Will Your Family Head to Hong Kong This Summer?

Hong Kong has emerged as a family travel destination for this summer's vacation season. Short flight times and better value for money have made it an attractive option. In particular, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is offering free airfare benefits for children on Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in an effort to boost summer travel demand to Hong Kong. According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board on the 15th, it will run a family travel discount promotion with Cathay Pacific Airways Limited during the summer vacation season. The offer gives one child traveling to Hong Kong with two adults a discount of 250,000 won, equivalent to a significant portion of the airfare. The child fare discount for family travelers will run through August 31 and applies to flights to Hong Kong departing by September 15. Customers who purchase two adult tickets on the official Cathay Pacific Airways Limited website can receive the discount on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 300 people. Taxes and fuel surcharges will be charged separately. After the child fare discount is exhausted, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said it will offer additional benefits to the next 700 customers, including a 50,000 won discount on a child's ticket and a free AEL transportation pass.

Beyond airfare discounts, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is also offering a range of promotions to ease the travel burden for families visiting Hong Kong. First, through Hong Kong Summer Fun, which runs through August 31, it is working with 9,000 stores across Hong Kong to offer summer perks covering sightseeing, dining, transportation, shopping, and other parts of the trip. Discounts tied to Alipay+ also stand out. By scanning designated QR codes at major shopping malls in Hong Kong, visitors can randomly receive rewards worth up to 500 Hong Kong dollars. More than 150 stores at participating malls are also offering discounts and gifts.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board said, "These benefits were designed to ease the burden on family travelers, which has grown due to high prices and rising airfare and accommodation costs during the summer peak season, and to help expand summer tourism demand in Hong Kong."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.