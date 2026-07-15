Choi Yeon-soo, Choi Hyun-seok's Daughter, Says There May Be a Second Child Just Two Months After Giving Birth: "I Think I’d Give It a Try"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Model-turned-broadcaster Choi Yeon-soo expressed her affection for her first child and shared her honest thoughts about plans for a second baby.

On the 15th, Choi Yeon-soo marked her birthday by spending time with fans in a Q&A session and answering a variety of questions.

She also shared her special feelings about celebrating her first birthday with her son, Seo-ho. She said, "I want Seo-ho to grow up quickly so we can blow out the candles on a cake together. It would be so cute. He’d probably even spit a little," expressing her excitement about the future she imagines with her child.

As she has been enjoying her daily life as a new mother and showing how completely devoted she is to her son, one fan asked whether she had any plans for a second child.

Choi Yeon-soo responded positively, saying, "I’m not sure yet... but there is a possibility! Babies are so adorable!"

When similar questions kept coming, she left the door open to having another baby, saying, "I think I’d probably give it a try."

Her happiness and affection as she raises her first child appear to be influencing her thoughts about a second baby. Through social networking service posts and interactions with fans, Choi Yeon-soo has consistently shown her deep love for her son, Seo-ho.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo is known as the eldest daughter of celebrity chef Choi Hyun-seok and gained public recognition through her work as a model and broadcaster.

She married DickPunks vocalist Kim Tae-hyun in September last year. The couple overcame a 12-year age gap to become husband and wife, and welcomed their first son, Seo-ho, on May 7.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.